Washington Hiring 49ers VP Martin Mayhew In Front Office Role

According to Ian Rapoport, the Washington Football Team is hiring 49ers VP of player personnel Martin Mayhew to a role in the front office.

Washington hired former Panthers GM Marty Hurney to the same position but clearly wasn’t done adding to the front office. The team had also requested an interview with Mayhew.

Mayhew, 55, was promoted to interim general manager of after the Lions fired Matt Millen back in 2008. He was eventually hired on a full-time basis and spent eight years with Detroit.

The Lions elected to fire Mayhew after the 2015 season and hired Bob Quinn as his replacement.

Mayhew took a position with the Giants as their director of football operations/special projects for the 2016 season and joined the 49ers in 2017 as a senior personnel executive. He was promoted to vice president of player personnel in 2019.

During his time in charge of the Lions, Detriot produced a record of 41-63 (39.4 percent).