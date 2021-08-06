Washington Hosted OTs Jordan Mills & Elijah Nkansah For Visits

The Washington Football Team brought in free agent OTs Jordan Mills and Elijah Nkansah for visits on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Mills, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bears back in 2013. He spent two years in Chicago before among their roster cuts at the start of the 2015 season and later claimed off of waivers by the Cowboys.

Mills had a brief stint with the Lions before the Bills signed him to their active roster. Buffalo re-signed him to a two-year, $4 million contract back in 2017.

From there, Mills signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins last year but was released with an injury settlement not long later. Mills had a brief stint with the Cardinals before ending up on injured reserve. He signed to the Cowboys practice squad earlier this season and was called up a few weeks ago.

For his career, Mills has appeared in 90 games, making 84 starts.

Nkansah, 26, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo back in 2018. He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed with the Seahawks practice squad.

Seattle cut him coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he bounced on and off their practice squad before joining the Texans’ taxi squad in October. He spent 2020 one and off Houston’s practice squad before the Colts signed him to a futures deal for the 2021 season.

Indianapolis waived him just before the 2021 NFL Draft and he was later claimed by the Titans. Tennessee recently waived him.

Nkansah appeared in one game for the Seahawks in 2018.