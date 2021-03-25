Washington Hosting WR Adam Humphries For Visit

According to Tom Pelissero, Washington is hosting WR Adam Humphries for a visit.

John Keim reports Washington is looking to find an upgrade at slot receiver and Humphries would fit the bill there if healthy. The Titans just released him after he struggled with a concussion this past season.

He played two seasons with the Buccaneers catching passes from new Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who told the coaching staff Humphries was one of the best and smartest slot receivers he ever played with.

Humphries, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Clemson back in 2015. He later signed on with the Buccaneers and spent four years with the Buccaneers.

From there, Humphries signed a four-year, $36 million contract with the Titans in 2019. The Titans cut him after two seasons.

In 2020, Humphries appeared in seven games for the Titans and caught 23 passes for 228 yards receiving and two touchdowns.