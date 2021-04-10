Washington Interested In Trading Up For QB Trey Lance?

Former NFL GM Michael Lombardi said on his podcast “GM Shuffle” podcast that Washington “loves” North Dakota State QB Trey Lance and he could see them making a trade up the board for the young quarterback should he start to fall in round one.

“I think Washington is going to be the next team to unload all their picks to try to get a QB,” Lombardi said, via NBC Washington. “I think they love Lance. I don’t think, I know Washington loves Lance. So, will they trade up to get Lance? That remains to be seen.”

Washington HC Ron Rivera hasn’t ruled out the idea of taking a quarterback in this year’s draft, despite signing Ryan Fitzpatrick to a contract this offseason.

“They’re going to wait for the draft. And, if Trey Lance starts to slide, they’re going to go get his ass,” Lombardi said. “They’re gonna go get his ass. ‘We’re going to react to what happens in front of us.’ He’s not lying. Ron [Rivera] is just being totally honest.”

Lance, 20, is considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class and he’s widely expected to be a top-10 pick.

During his college career at NDST, Lance threw for 2,947 while completing 65 percent of his passes for 30 touchdowns and one interception over the course of 19 games. He also rushed 1,325 yards and 18 touchdowns.

