Washington K Joey Slye Out Three Weeks

According to Ben Standig, Washington HC Ron Rivera said K Joey Slye will miss at least three weeks with a hamstring injury.

Slye injured his hamstring chasing a blocked extra point return on Monday night.

Slye, 25, signed with the Giants after going undrafted out of Virginia Tech following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived in May before being brought back in July and waived again.

Slye caught on with the Panthers as a camp leg but ended up taking the starting job after K Graham Gano landed on injured reserve. He re-signed with the team and then signed a one-year extension in January 2021 that would have made him a free agent in 2022.

However, the Panthers cut Slye coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Texans as an injury replacement. He also had a stint with the 49ers in the same capacity. Washington signed him to be their primary kicker in November after they released K Dustin Hopkins.

In 2021, Slye has appeared in three games for the Texans, three games for the 49ers, and three games for Washington. He’s converted 17 of 19 field goal attempts and 14 of 18 extra point tries.