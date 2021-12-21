Washington Makes Eight Roster Moves

The Washington Football Team announced eight roster moves on Tuesday ahead of their game, including activating three players from the COVID-19 list.

We have made the following moves ahead of the Week 15 matchup pic.twitter.com/idEw8rPZRn — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 21, 2021

The full list includes:

This will end McKissic’s regular season as there are only three games remaining in the regular season.

Reyes also remains in the concussion protocol and will not play in Tuesday’s game against the Eagles.

Armah, 27, was taken in the sixth round by the Panthers in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.55 million contract with Carolina but was unfortunately among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Panthers later signed him to their practice squad before promoting him to the active roster.

Armah signed a one-year $1.1 million deal with the Saints in March of this year. He was waived coming out of the preseason and had a brief stint on the practice squad before rejoining the active roster.

In 2021, Armah has appeared in nine games for the Saints and rushed five times for 21 yards and caught one pass for one yard and one touchdown.