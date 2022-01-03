Washington Makes Five Moves

The Washington Football Team announced they activated OL Sam Cosmi and CB Darryl Roberts from the COVID list.

Activated the following practice squad players from the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

-C/G Beau Benzschawel

-T David Steinmetz — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 3, 2022

They also signed LB De’Jon Harris to the practice squad, and returned OL Beau Benzschawel and OL David Steinmetz from the practice squad COVID list.

Roberts, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Patriots in 2015. He was waived with an injury designation in 2016 and claimed off waivers by the Jets.

Roberts signed a three-year, $18 million extension with the Jets in 2018 but was cut loose with two years left on his deal. The Lions signed him in April of last year but he finished the season on the injured reserve.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed with Washington.

In 2021, Roberts has played in five games for Washington, recording seven tackles in two starts.