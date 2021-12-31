Washington Makes Four Moves Including Placing RB Antonio Gibson On COVID List

The Washington Football Team announced four roster moves including signing P Ryan Winslow to a contract. The team is also placing RB Antonio Gibson and G Ereck Flowers on the COVID-19 list and designated LB Khaleke Hudson to return.

We have made multiple roster moves:

Placed the following players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

-G Ereck Flowers Sr.

-RB Antonio Gibson Signed P Ryan Winslow to the practice squad Designated LB Khaleke Hudson to return to practice pic.twitter.com/MFFHHSqIi0 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 31, 2021

Gibson, 23, was a one-year starter at Memphis, where he played wide receiver, before being selected by Washington with the No. 66 pick in the draft.

He signed a four-year $4,932,636 rookie contract that includes a $1,147,373 signing bonus.

In 2021, Gibson has appeared in 15 games for Washington and rushed 237 times for 891 yards (3.8 YPC) and six touchdowns.

Winslow, 27, originally signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Pittsburgh, but Chicago waived him prior to the start of the season.

Winslow signed with the Cardinals in 2019 and spent the season on and off the team’s practice squad. Arizona released Winslow in September of 2020, but Winslow caught on with the Packers practice squad at the end of the year.

The Packers waived Winslow and he was claimed by the Cardinals, returning to his old team. He then had a stint in Carolina before being let go once again.

In 2021, Winslow has appeared in three games, two for the Panthers and one for the Cardinals. He has punted 14 times for 541 total yards and has also contributed by kicking off three times with zero touchbacks.