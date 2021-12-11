Washington Makes Four Roster Moves

The Washington Football Team announced several roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 14 game against the Cowboys.

The full list includes:

Washington placed CB Darryl Roberts and DE James Smith-Williams on the COVID-19 list.

and DE on the COVID-19 list. Washington placed G Wes Schweitzer (ankle) on injured reserve.

(ankle) on injured reserve. Washington signed C Jon Toth to their active roster.

Roberts, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Patriots in 2015. He was waived with an injury designation in 2016 and claimed off waivers by the Jets.

Roberts signed a three-year, $18 million extension with the Jets in 2018 but was cut loose with two years left on his deal. The Lions signed him in April of last year but he finished the season on the injured reserve.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed with Washington.

In 2020, Roberts appeared in 11 games and recorded 39 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and six pass defenses.