Washington Makes Four Roster Moves

The Washington Football Team announced four roster moves on Thursday, including placing T Samuel Cosmi and QB Kyle Shurmur on the COVID-19 list. The team also activated DE Nate Orchard and G Zack Bailey from the list.

We have made multiple roster moves:

Placed the following active roster and practice squad players on the Reserve/COVID List:

-T Sam Cosmi

-QB Kyle Shurmur Activated the following active roster and practice squad players on the Reserve/COVID List:

-DE Nate Orchard

-G Zack Bailey pic.twitter.com/31JLXscI6d — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 30, 2021

Orchard, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when Cleveland cut him loose coming out of the preseason in 2018.

He had brief stints with the Bills, Chiefs, Seahawks, and Dolphins before getting released by Miami coming out of last year’s preseason. He signed a one-year deal with Washington back in November and finished out 2019 with Washington.

Orchard re-signed to a one-year deal in 2020, but was waived and later claimed by the Texans. Houston cut him loose back in December and he signed with the Vikings’ practice squad but was released last month. The Packers signed him to their practice squad soon after.

In 2020, Orchard in three games and recorded two tackles and no sacks for Washington.