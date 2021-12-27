Washington Makes Four Roster Moves Including Activating G Brandon Scherff

The Washington Football Team announced it has made four roster moves on Monday, including activating G Brandon Scherff from the COVID-19 list.

We have made multiple roster moves: Activated the following players off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

LB Cole Holcomb

C Tyler Larsen

G Brandon Scherff Placed C Tyler Larsen on the Reserve/Injured List pic.twitter.com/OTyS656gfV — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 27, 2021

Washington also activated LB Cole Holcomb from the list as well as C Tyler Larsen. The latter was then placed on injured reserve.

Scherff, 30, is a former No. 5 overall pick by Washington out of Iowa in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $21.215 million fully guaranteed rookie contract and is playing out the fifth-year option on that deal.

Washington picked up Scherff’s option in 2018 and paid him $12,525,000 for the 2019 season and opted to franchise him in 2020 for $15 million.

Washington tagged Scherff for the second straight year this offseason at a figure of $18 million.

In 2021, Scherff has appeared in nine games for Washington and started all nine at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 15 guard out of 80 qualifying players.