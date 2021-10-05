Washington Makes Four Roster Moves

Ben Standig reports that Washington has placed LB Jon Bostic and CB Torry McTyer on injured reserve. John Keim reports that Washington is signing CB Danny Johnson and LB Jordan Kunaszyk to their active roster in a corresponding move.

Bostic, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2013. After two years in Chicago, the Bears dealt him to the Patriots for a sixth-round pick that later became S Jordan Lucas.

However, the Patriots elected to trade Bostic to the Lions for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2017. Bostic played out the final year of his four-year, $3.941 million rookie contract before the Colts signed him to a one-year contract in 2017.

From there, Bostic agreed to a two-year contract with the Steelers in 2018, but was released during the 2019 offseason. Bostic caught on with Washington in May and re-signed on a two-year deal the following offseason.

In 2021, Bostic has appeared in four games for Washington and recorded 22 total tackles with no sacks or interceptions.

McTyer, 26, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of UNLV in 2017. He made Miami’s final roster each of the past two seasons before being waived coming out of the preseason this year.

The Chiefs signed McTyer to their practice squad shortly afterward before the Bengals added him to their active roster. After his contract with the Bengals expired, McTyer signed with Washington before his season was cut short.

In 2021, McTyer appeared in two games for Washington and recorded one tackle.

Johnson, 25, signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Southern University in 2018 and re-signed with the team this past March after making their roster in his first three NFL seasons.

He is currently set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 14 games for Washington and recorded three total tackles, no interceptions, and no pass defenses. He also added 573 kickoff return yards.

Kunaszyk, 24, wound up going undrafted out of California back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Panthers and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Unfortunately, Carolina opted to waive Kunaszyk coming out of training camp and he then caught on with Washington’s practice squad before being elevated to their active roster in 2020.

In 2020, Kunaszyk appeared in six games for Washington and recorded three tackles.