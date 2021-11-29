Washington Makes Three Moves Including Activating TE Logan Thomas

The Washington Football Team announced it has activated TE Logan Thomas off of injured reserve for Monday night’s game against the Seahawks.
Washington also placed second-round RT Samuel Cosmi on injured reserve and elevated C Jon Toth from the practice squad for the game.
The Washington Football Team has placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:
T Sam Cosmi
Activated the following player to the 53-man roster:
TE Logan Thomas
Elevated the following player from the practice squad:
C Jon Toth
— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) November 29, 2021
Thomas, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2014. He lasted just over a year in Arizona before he was waived and later claimed by the Dolphins.
Thomas was in the third year his four-year, $2,652,092 rookie contract when the Dolphins waived him in 2017 and he was later claimed by the Giants. He had a brief stint with the Lions after he made the decision to convert to tight end and later caught on with the Bills.
Buffalo declined to tender Thomas a restricted offer and he later signed on with the Lions. He signed a one-year deal with Washington in 2020, then signed a three-year, $24 million extension this summer.
In 2021, Thomas has appeared in four games for Washington and caught 12 of 14 targets for 112 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!