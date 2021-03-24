Washington Monitoring Trade Talks Regarding Patriots WR N’Keal Harry

According to John Keim, multiple sources say the Washington Football Team is monitoring the situation with Patriots WR N’Keal Harry

Washington Football Team

The former first-round pick in 2019 is reportedly available for trade and, per Keim, at least three teams are interested. 

Keim says the sense right now is that the Patriots want at least a fourth-round pick to part with Harry. 

Harry, 23, was the No. 32 overall pick by the Patriots out of Arizona State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract with the Patriots that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus. 

The Patriots will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Harry next offseason. 

In 2020, Harry appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and caught 33 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns. 

We’ll have more on Harry as the news is available. 

