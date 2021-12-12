Washington Places DE Casey Toohill On COVID-19 List

The Washington Football Team announced Sunday morning that DE Casey Toohill is going on the COVID-19 list.

DE Casey Toohill has been placed on Reserve/COVID-19. A corresponding move will be announced later this morning. pic.twitter.com/LghNbC5ZZ1 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 12, 2021

That means Washington will be down its top four defensive ends in today’s matchup against the Cowboys, three of which will have landed on the COVID list in the past week.

The team says another move will be announced later, as they are allowed to elevate a replacement to the roster from the practice squad.

Toohill, 25, was selected with the No. 233 overall pick in the seventh round in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Stanford by the Eagles. He later signed a four-year, $3.4 million contract.

However, Philadelphia opted to place Toohill on waivers in October. He was claimed by Washington.

In 2021, Toohill has appeared in 12 games for Washington and recorded 15 total tackles and one sack.