Washington Places OT Saahdiq Charles On COVID-19 List

John Keim reports the Washington Football team is placing OT Saahdiq Charles on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Keim adds that since Charles is vaccinated, he has to test negative twice within 24 hours to play on Sunday.

Charles, 22, was originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 draft by the Washington Football team. He is in the second year of a four-year, $4.09 million deal with the team.

In 2021, Charles has appeared in four games for Washington.