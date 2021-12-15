Washington Places Seven Players On COVID-19 List Among Other Moves

The Washington Football Team announced it has placed seven more players on the COVID-19 list.

Washington placed the following players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

QB Kyle Allen

LB Milo Eifler

S Darrick Forrest

DT Matt Ioannidis

T Cornelius Lucas

TE Sammis Reyes

WR Cam Sims



Designated the following player to return to practice:

T Sam Cosmi — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 15, 2021

The full list includes:

Washington also designated second-round OT Samuel Cosmi to return from injured reserve and signed QB Jordan Ta’amu and DT Tyler Clark to the practice squad.

This pushes Washington up to 17 players on the COVID-19 list currently, with a big chunk of those coming from the defensive line.

Allen, 25, signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. Allen was waived coming out of the preseason before the Panthers added him to their practice squad before being promoted late in the season.

The Panthers re-signed Allen to a one-year contract in 2020, but later traded him to Washington for a fifth-round pick. Allen was placed on the injured reserve list after undergoing surgery for a dislocated ankle in November.

In 2021, Allen has appeared in one game for Washington and completed four of nine passing attempts for 53 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also rushed twice for 11 yards.