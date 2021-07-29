Washington Places Three On COVID-19 List Including WR Curtis Samuel, Activated DT Tim Settle

The Washington Football Team announced that they have placed DT Matt Ioannidis, CB Chris Miller, and WR Curtis Samuel on their COVID-19 list, and activated DT Tim Settle to their training camp roster.

Washington also placed Samuel on the active/PUP list earlier this week.

Samuel, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. Samuel played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $6,453,660 that included a signing bonus of $2,833,572 and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

He signed a three-year $34.5 million contract with Washington.

In 2020, Samuel appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and caught 77 passes for 851 yards receiving and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 200 yards on 41 carries and two touchdowns.