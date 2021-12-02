Washington Placing CB Benjamin St-Juste On Injured Reserve

According to Nicki Jhabvala, the Washington Football Team will place third-round CB Benjamin St-Juste on injured reserve this week.

St-Juste had entered the concussion protocol again after initially suffering the injury in Week 4.

St-Juste, 24, is a native of Montreal, Quebec, and was a two-year starter at Minnesota and transferred from Michigan after missing the 2018 season due to injury. The Washington Football Team drafted him in the third round in 2021.

St-Juste signed a four-year, $5,100,758 contract that includes a $1,069,640 signing bonus.

In 2021, St-Juste has appeared in nine games for Washington and recorded 26 total tackles, no interceptions and three pass deflections.