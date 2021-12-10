Washington Placing LB Khaleke Hudson On COVID-19 List

Nicki Jhabvala reports that Washington is placing LB Khaleke Hudson on the COVID-19 list on Friday.

Hudson is already on the injured reserve with an ankle injury and this will prevent him from rehabbing at the team facility.

Hudson, 24, was drafted in the fifth round by the Washington Football Team in 2020, and he originally signed a four-year $3.6 million deal with the team.

In 2021, Hudson has appeared in 12 games for Washington, recording nine total tackles.