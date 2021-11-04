Washington Promotes C Keith Ismael To Active Roster

The Washington Football Team announced Thursday it has promoted C Keith Ismael from the practice squad to the active roster.

We have signed C Keith Ismael from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/soiwSo1CPY — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 4, 2021

Ismael, 23, was a fifth-round pick by Washington out of San Diego State back in 2020.

He signed his four-year rookie contract with the team in July of 2020 but failed to make the final roster in 2021 and was waived. He was then added to the practice squad the following day.

In 2020, Ismael appeared in eight games for Washington.