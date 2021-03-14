Washington Re-Signing K Dustin Hopkins

According to JP Finlay, the Washington Football Team is re-signing K Dustin Hopkins.

Finlay says a new deal should be announced within the week. Hopkins was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year opened on Wednesday.

The deal is for one year, according to Ben Standig, who confirms Finlay’s earlier report.

Washington is also trying to bring back pending free-agent CB Ronald Darby.

Hopkins, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2013. He lasted just over a year in Buffalo before he was waived at the start of the 2014 season and later signed to the Saints’ practice squad.

From there, Hopkins joined Washington for the 2015 season and returned to the team on a new contract in 2018.

In 2020, Hopkins appeared in all 16 games for Washington and converted 27 of 34 field goal attempts (79.4 percent) to go along with 30 of 32 extra point tries (93.8 percent).