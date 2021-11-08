Washington Re-Signs OL Jon Toth To Practice Squad

The Washington Football Team announced Monday that they’ve re-signed OL Jon Toth to their practice squad.

Here’s the Washington updated practice squad:

DT Daniel Wise DL William Bradley-King DE Bunmi Rotimi OT David Steinmetz S Jeremy Reaves OL Bean Benzschawel QB Kyle Shurmur WR Marken Michel G Nolan Laufenberg WR Damion Willis LB De’Jon Harris WR Kelvin Harmon LB Anthony Hines DT David Bada G Zack Bailey RB Wendell Smallwood OL Jon Toth

Toth, 27, went undrafted out of Kentucky in 2017. He signed with the Eagles as a free agent to their practice squad in December for a few weeks before being released. However, the Eagles brought him back on a futures deal for 2018.

Toth was again cut coming out of the preseason by the Eagles. After a short stint on Philadelphia’s practice squad, Toth landed with the Jets and signed a futures deal for 2019.

New York waived Toth coming out of the preseason. He spent some time with the D.C. Defenders in the XFL before signing with the Browns during training camp in 2020. He was waived coming out of the preseason. He had a short stint on the Lions practice squad later in the year before catching on with Washington.

Toth has yet to appear in an NFL game.