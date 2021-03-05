Washington Releases QB Alex Smith

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Washington Football Team has informed QB Alex Smith that he has been released.

Rapoport says that Smith is believed to still want to continue his NFL career.

Recent reports had said that Washington was prepared to move on from Smith this offseason, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

According to Over The Cap, cutting Smith frees up $14.7 million in cap space for Washington while creating $8.6 million in dead money.

Smith, 36, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2005. After seven years in San Francisco, Smith was traded to the Chiefs in 2013.

Smith was in the fourth year of his five-year, $76 million contract that includes $45 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $10.8 million for the 2018 season when he was traded to Washington.

Washington and Smith later agreed to a four-year, $94 million contract that included $55 million fully guaranteed.

In 2020, Smith appeared in eight games for Washington and completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 1,582 yards, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions.