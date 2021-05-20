Washington Releasing RT Morgan Moses & OT Geron Christian

The Washington Football Team is releasing veteran RT Morgan Moses on Thursday, according to Sam Fortier.

Ben Standig confirms the news and adds that Washington is also releasing OL Geron Christian.

Washington gave Moses the option to seek a trade earlier this week, but it looks like no team was willing or able to take on his contract on top of parting with draft compensation.

Washington made a number of additions to the offensive line, which left some questions about Moses’ future with the team. The veteran was due $7.75 million in 2021. Washington will save that much by cutting Moses, with $1.9 million in dead money per Over The Cap.

Moses, 30, is a former third-round pick by Washington back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $800,000 for the 2017 season when he signed a five-year, $40 million extension.

Moses was set to make base salaries of $7.5 million each of the next two seasons.

In 2020, Moses appeared in all 16 games for Washington and was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 18 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players.

Christian, 24, was selected by Washington in the third round out of Louisville in 2018. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3,428,992 contract that included a $968,992 signing bonus.

In 2020, Christian started six games for Washington at tackle.