Washington Requests Interview With Falcons Exec. Nick Polk & Chargers Exec. JoJo Wooden

According to Ian Rapoport, the Washington Football Team has requested an interview with Falcons director of football operations Nick Polk for their general manager vacancy.

Rapoport adds Washington has also put in a request for Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden.

Polk and Wooden are the third and fourth candidates to be requested by Washington, with Titans executive Ryan Cowden and 49ers VP of player personnel Martin Mayhew also on the list.

Polk has spent the past 12 years as the Falcons’ director of football operations and a total of 17 years with the franchise.

Wooden got his start with the Jets as a scout in 1997. He stayed in New York until 2013 when he joined the Chargers. He oversees the team’s pro and college scouting departments.

We’ll have more on Washington’s GM search as the news is available.