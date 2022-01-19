Washington Signing CB D.J. Hayden To Futures Deal

According to Nicki Jhabvala, the Washington Football Team signed CB D.J. Hayden to a futures contract on Wednesday.

Hayden, 30, was taken by the Raiders with the No. 12 overall pick back in 2013. He played out the final year of his rookie contract, but the Raiders declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Hayden later signed a one-year deal worth up to $5.25 million with the Lions in 2017 before agreeing to a three-year, $19 million contract with $9.5 million guaranteed the following year.

After playing out his contract with Jacksonville, Hayden eventually signed on to Washington’s practice squad in December.

In 2020, Hayden appeared in five games for the Jaguars and recorded 18 tackles, no sacks or interceptions and one pass defended.