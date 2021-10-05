Washington Signing K Chris Blewitt & WR Damion Willis To Practice Squad

Nicki Jhabvala reports that Washington is signing K Chris Blewitt to their practice squad on Tuesday. Tom Pelissero reports that Washington is signing former Bengals’ WR Damion Willis to their practice squad as well.

Blewitt wound up going undrafted out of Pittsburgh back in 2017 and later caught on with the Bears as one of several kickers competing to replace K Cody Parkey.

Blewitt was later let go by the Bears and last worked out for the Jets back in August.

During his four-year college career at Pittsburgh, Blewitt converted 55 of 79 field-goal attempts (69.6 percent) to go along with 198 of 204 extra-point tries (97.1 percent) over the course of four seasons and 52 games.

Willis, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Troy back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Bengals and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

However, the Bengals elected to waive Willis and he was on and off of their roster. Cincinnati waived him last year and he was later claimed by the Browns.

Cleveland waived Willis before the start of the 2020 season. He signed on with the Broncos a few months ago but was eventually let go by the team.

Willis originally signed with the Giants as a free agent in July before being let go and making the team’s practice squad prior to the season. New York later opted to release Willis from their practice squad.

In 2019, Willis appeared in 10 games for the Bengals and caught nine passes for 82 yards receiving and no touchdowns.