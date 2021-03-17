Washington Signing RB Lamar Miller

According to Adam Schefter, the Washington Football Team is signing RB Lamar Miller.

Miller landed with Washington late last season and it looks like he’ll return to compete for a role in 2021.

Miller, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract with Miami before agreeing to a four-year, $26 million contract that included $14 million guaranteed with the Texans back in 2016.

Miller made a base salary of $5.5 million for the 2019 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2020 as he worked his way back from a torn ACL. The Bears signed Miller to their practice squad and he was later signed away by Washington.

In 2020, Miller played one game for the Bears and caught two passes for six yards.