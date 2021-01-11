Washington Signs 13 To Futures Deals, Cuts LB Shaun Dion Hamilton

The Washington Football Team announced Monday that they’ve signed 13 players to futures contracts for the 2021 season and waived LB Shaun Dion Hamilton.

The full list of futures signings includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Davis, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. Green Bay traded him to the Raiders back in September of last year for a sixth-round pick.

The Raiders waived Davis in December and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Dolphins. Daivs played out the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million contract.

Davis signed on with the Bears back in April before catching on with Wahington midseason.

In 2019, Davis appeared in 14 games for the Packers, Raiders and Dolphins and caught eight passes for 111 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also rushed for 73 yards on four carries and a touchdown.