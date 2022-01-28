Washington Signs LB David Mayo To One-Year Extension

The Washington Football Team announced Friday that they’ve signed LB David Mayo to a one-year contract extension.

We have signed LB David Mayo to a contract extension pic.twitter.com/rTobqoC0EC — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 28, 2022

Mayo, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Panthers and signed with the 49ers in free agency.

San Francisco released Mayo during final roster cuts coming out of the 2019 preseason and he later signed a three-year, $8.4 million extension with the Giants. New York released him last year and he later signed on with Washington.

Mayo was released coming out of the preseason but re-signed with Washington soon after.

In 2021, Mayo appeared in 16 games for Washington and recorded 27 tackles, no sacks and a fumble recovery.