Washington Signs LB Joe Walker, Releases LB Josh Harvey-Clemons

The Washington Football Team announced Wednesday that they’ve signed LB Joe Walker and released LB Josh Harvey-Clemons.

We have made the following roster moves:

–Signed LB Joe Walker

–Released LB Josh Harvey-Clemons — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) May 19, 2021

Walker, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.557 million contract and set to make base salaries of $630,000 and $720,000 over the next two years of the agreement when the Eagles waived him coming out of the preseason.

Philadelphia re-signed Walker to their practice squad after he cleared waivers. He had a brief stint with the Cardinals before joining the 49ers.

In 2020, Walker appeared in 12 games for the 49ers and recorded five tackles.