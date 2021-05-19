Washington Signs LB Joe Walker, Releases LB Josh Harvey-Clemons

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The Washington Football Team announced Wednesday that they’ve signed LB Joe Walker and released LB Josh Harvey-Clemons.

Walker, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.557 million contract and set to make base salaries of $630,000 and $720,000 over the next two years of the agreement when the Eagles waived him coming out of the preseason.

Philadelphia re-signed Walker to their practice squad after he cleared waivers. He had a brief stint with the Cardinals before joining the 49ers.&nbsp

In 2020, Walker appeared in 12 games for the 49ers and recorded five tackles.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply