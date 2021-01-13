Washington Signs LB Justin Phillips To Futures Deal

The Washington Football Team announced Wednesday that they’ve signed LB Justin Phillips to a futures contract for the 2021 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for Washington:

Phillips, 25, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State in 2019. He was on and off Dallas’ roster before being waived coming out of camp.

Phillips signed on to the Raiders’ practice squad and was later promoted to the active roster before being waived with an injury designation. He re-signed with the team last year only to be cut coming out of camp.

Washington signed Phillips to their practice squad in November.

In 2019, Phillips appeared in four games for the Raiders and recorded six total tackles.