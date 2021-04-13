Washington Signs TE Sammis Reyes

The Washington Football Team announced that they’ve signed TE Sammis Reyes to a contract on Tuesday.

We have signed TE Sammis Reyes! — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) April 13, 2021

Reyes had come up as an International Player Pathway player this year, but it looks like he was impressive enough to secure a spot with Washington on his own.

Reyes, 25, is a former Division I basketball player at Tulane. He’s from Chile and moved to the United States at 14.

Reyes ended up playing both basketball and football before opting to pursue a college career in basketball. However, his plans changed after seeing limited playing time at Tulane.

For his career, Reyes averaged 0.8 points per game, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.4 blocks over the course of two seasons and 32 games.