Washington Signs Third-Round CB Benjamin St-Juste

The Washington Football Team has signed third-round CB Benjamin St-Juste to a rookie contract on Thursday, according to Nicki Jhabvala.
This is the second reported signing for Washington:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Jamin Davis
|LB
|2
|Sam Cosmi
|OT
|3
|Benjamin St-Juste
|CB
|Signed
|3
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|4
|John Bates
|TE
|5
|Darrick Forrest
|DB
|Signed
|6
|Camaron Cheeseman
|LS
|7
|William Bradley-King
|DE
|7
|Shaka Toney
|DE
|7
|Dax Milne
|WR
St-Juste, 23, is a native of Montreal, Quebec, and was a two-year starter at Minnesota and transferred from Michigan after missing the 2018 season due to injury.
St-Juste signed a four-year, $5,100,758 contract that includes a $1,069,640 signing bonus.
During his three-year college career, St-Juste recorded 62 tackles and 13 pass deflections.
