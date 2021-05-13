Washington Signs Third-Round CB Benjamin St-Juste

The Washington Football Team has signed third-round CB Benjamin St-Juste to a rookie contract on Thursday, according to Nicki Jhabvala

This is the second reported signing for Washington:

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Jamin Davis LB  
2 Sam Cosmi OT  
3 Benjamin St-Juste CB Signed
3 Dyami Brown WR  
4 John Bates TE  
5 Darrick Forrest DB Signed
6 Camaron Cheeseman LS  
7 William Bradley-King DE  
7 Shaka Toney DE  
7 Dax Milne WR  

St-Juste, 23, is a native of Montreal, Quebec, and was a two-year starter at Minnesota and transferred from Michigan after missing the 2018 season due to injury.

St-Juste signed a four-year, $5,100,758 contract that includes a $1,069,640 signing bonus. 

During his three-year college career, St-Juste recorded 62 tackles and 13 pass deflections.

