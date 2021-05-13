Washington Signs Third-Round CB Benjamin St-Juste

The Washington Football Team has signed third-round CB Benjamin St-Juste to a rookie contract on Thursday, according to Nicki Jhabvala.

This is the second reported signing for Washington:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Jamin Davis LB 2 Sam Cosmi OT 3 Benjamin St-Juste CB Signed 3 Dyami Brown WR 4 John Bates TE 5 Darrick Forrest DB Signed 6 Camaron Cheeseman LS 7 William Bradley-King DE 7 Shaka Toney DE 7 Dax Milne WR

St-Juste, 23, is a native of Montreal, Quebec, and was a two-year starter at Minnesota and transferred from Michigan after missing the 2018 season due to injury.

St-Juste signed a four-year, $5,100,758 contract that includes a $1,069,640 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, St-Juste recorded 62 tackles and 13 pass deflections.