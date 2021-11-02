Washington Waives TE Jace Sternberger

The Washington Football Team announced Tuesday that they’ve waived TE Jace Sternberger.

Other moves from Washington include:

Washington placed C Chase Roullier on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

on injured reserve. (NFLTR) Washington signed S Darrick Forrest to their active roster.

to their active roster. Washington released RB Jonathan Williams from their practice squad.

from their practice squad. Washington signed RB Wendell Smallwood and G Zack Bailey to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Sternberger, 25, was a third-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He originally signed a four-year, $3,526,524 rookie contract including a $1,006,524 signing bonus.

Sternberger opened his rookie season on injured reserve before being designated to return in December. Green Bay waived him a few weeks ago and he later signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Washington signed Sternberger to their active roster last month.

In 2020, Sternberger appeared in 12 games for the Packers and caught 12 passes for 114 yards receiving and one touchdown.