Washington Waiving RB Bryce Love

According to Ian Rapoport, the Washington Football Team is waiving RB Bryce Love.

Love has spent the past two seasons on various injured lists for Washington, as he’s suffered multiple setbacks in his recovery from a torn ACL in college.

Love, 23, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3.3 million contract.

Love could have entered the 2018 NFL draft, but elected to return for his senior year at Stanford and unfortunately suffered a torn ACL.

During his four years at Stanford, Love has rushed for 3,865 yards on 569 carries (6.8 YPC) to go along with 49 receptions for 465 yards receiving and 32 total touchdowns over the course of 49 games.