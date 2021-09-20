Washington Working Out RB D’Onta Foreman

Aaron Wilson reports the Washington Football Team is working out RB D’Onta Foreman.

Foreman, 25, was a third-round pick of the Texans in 2017. He signed a four-year contract worth $3,159,484 that included a signing bonus of $759,484 with the Texans.

Foreman was waived by Houston in 2019 after spending most of his time with them on the PUP list with an Achilles injury. He was later claimed by the Colts before ending up on injured reserve with a bicep injury.

Indianapolis waived Foreman with an injury settlement and he was a free agent until catching on with the Titans in 2020. Tennessee declined to tender him a restricted offer this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Foreman signed with the Falcons at the beginning of training camp, but the team released him during final cuts. He most recently worked out for the Raiders.

In 2020, Foreman appeared in six games for the Titans and rushed 22 times for 95 yards (4.3 YPC), also catching one pass for five yards and a touchdown.