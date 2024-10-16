Commanders Announce Five Moves Including Placing DT Jonathan Allen On Injured Reserve

The Washington Commanders announced five roster moves on Wednesday, including sending DT Jonathan Allen to injured reserve.

Today’s moves (Javontae Jean-Baptiste to IR as well): pic.twitter.com/UmnaD5gUxP — John Keim (@john_keim) October 16, 2024

Washington also placed seventh-round DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste on IR, promoted DT Sheldon Day from the practice squad, signed DE Jalyn Holmes and added DT Carl Davis to the practice squad.

Allen, 29, was selected in the first round in 2017 out of Alabama by Washington. He signed a four-year, $11.596 million contract that included a $6.573 million signing bonus.

Washington exercised the fifth-year option on Allen which was set to pay him $10.05 million in 2021. He later agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension.

He’s scheduled to make base salaries of $14 million and $15.5 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Allen appeared in six games for Washington and recorded 15 tackles and two sacks.