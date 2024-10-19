NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Dan Quinn, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley said Sunday’s game against the Giants isn’t a revenge game and he’s thankful for the Philadelphia organization to give him an opportunity.

I’m thankful for the opportunity from this organization, from [CEO Jeffery Lurie] to [general manager Howie Roseman] to everybody getting me here. So that’s the people I have to prove it to, and my teammates,” Barkley said, via ESPN. “And at the end of the day, the most important thing is winning, whether I have 300 yards or I have 10 yards, as long as we win. I don’t have that big of a pride or ego that if I go out there and ball that I’m looking at those guys over there like, ‘Look what you guys let go.’ There’s no hate over there, but at the same time I do know it’s a big game, an important game.

Barkley referenced the game he tore his ACL in during the 2020 campaign. Barkley was coming off a down performance and put a ton of emphasis on having a turnaround game.

I was really out there trying to prove everyone wrong, like you guys, the media, everyone was talking crap about me, so I kind of wanted that ‘F you’ moment,” Barkley said. “God works in mysterious ways. Definitely humbled me then and I won’t let it happen again.

Giants

