NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Dan Quinn, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- According to Howard Balzer, the Commanders hosted P Ty Zentner for a workout.
- Washington HC Dan Quinn said RB Brian Robinson is “trending in the right direction” but they haven’t decided whether he will be active Sunday. (John Keim)
- Quinn added DE Dorance Armstrong won’t play in Week 7 with a rib injury. (Keim)
Eagles
Eagles RB Saquon Barkley said Sunday’s game against the Giants isn’t a revenge game and he’s thankful for the Philadelphia organization to give him an opportunity.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity from this organization, from [CEO Jeffery Lurie] to [general manager Howie Roseman] to everybody getting me here. So that’s the people I have to prove it to, and my teammates,” Barkley said, via ESPN. “And at the end of the day, the most important thing is winning, whether I have 300 yards or I have 10 yards, as long as we win. I don’t have that big of a pride or ego that if I go out there and ball that I’m looking at those guys over there like, ‘Look what you guys let go.’ There’s no hate over there, but at the same time I do know it’s a big game, an important game.”
Barkley referenced the game he tore his ACL in during the 2020 campaign. Barkley was coming off a down performance and put a ton of emphasis on having a turnaround game.
“I was really out there trying to prove everyone wrong, like you guys, the media, everyone was talking crap about me, so I kind of wanted that ‘F you’ moment,” Barkley said. “God works in mysterious ways. Definitely humbled me then and I won’t let it happen again.”
Giants
- Giants HC Brian Daboll announced P Jamie Gillan will not play in Week 7 against the Eagles. (Dan Salomone)
- New York DT Dexter Lawrence and OLB Brian Burns are both expected to play Sunday, per Daboll. (Charlotte Carroll)
- Giants WR Malik Nabers said he’s ready to play and can’t wait to return to action: “Every game is a big game to me.” (Salomone)
- Regarding the RB situation, Daboll noted Tyrone Tracy Jr. will still see significant playing time and they will be cautious with Devin Singletary coming off a groin injury. (Jordan Raanan)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!