NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Dan Quinn, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

According to Howard Balzer, the Commanders hosted P Ty Zentner for a workout.

Washington HC Dan Quinn said RB Brian Robinson is "trending in the right direction" but they haven't decided whether he will be active Sunday. (John Keim)

Quinn added DE Dorance Armstrong won't play in Week 7 with a rib injury. (Keim)

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley said Sunday’s game against the Giants isn’t a revenge game and he’s thankful for the Philadelphia organization to give him an opportunity.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity from this organization, from [CEO Jeffery Lurie] to [general manager Howie Roseman] to everybody getting me here. So that’s the people I have to prove it to, and my teammates,” Barkley said, via ESPN. “And at the end of the day, the most important thing is winning, whether I have 300 yards or I have 10 yards, as long as we win. I don’t have that big of a pride or ego that if I go out there and ball that I’m looking at those guys over there like, ‘Look what you guys let go.’ There’s no hate over there, but at the same time I do know it’s a big game, an important game.”

Barkley referenced the game he tore his ACL in during the 2020 campaign. Barkley was coming off a down performance and put a ton of emphasis on having a turnaround game.

“I was really out there trying to prove everyone wrong, like you guys, the media, everyone was talking crap about me, so I kind of wanted that ‘F you’ moment,” Barkley said. “God works in mysterious ways. Definitely humbled me then and I won’t let it happen again.”

