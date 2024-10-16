NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Jerry Jones, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Washington lost a tough road game to Baltimore in Week 6 where two of the league’s hottest QBs clashed. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson praised Commanders QB Jayden Daniels‘ performance and believes he’s as good as advertised.

“No, I believe [Daniels] deserves all the hype he’s getting,” Jackson said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “He played a tremendous game out there. They just came up short. He’s been proving it. His rookie season — first six games he’s been playing amazing.”

Mike Garafolo reports the Commanders hosted veteran CB Kyle Fuller for a workout on Tuesday.

Cowboys

Dallas suffered an embarrassing 47-9 home loss to the Lions in Week 6 which was the largest home loss since owner Jerry Jones took over 35 years ago. Jones called the game humbling and questioned why they aren’t performing better at home similar to how they did a year ago.

“Humbling,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic, “humbling for sure. Concerning? I’m not a guy to hit the panic button. I get to have the ball in my hands. I get to lead this offense. I get to lead this team. Hard for me to say that. And then shocking? I can agree to that to some extent just on the way that they came out and played harder than us in every phase. Obviously, you never prepare for that or think that can happen the way that it did today here at home again. Now dropping three at home, a place that we’ve been great at.”

“We all know you should feel better at home. I think that is an advantage. You don’t travel, sleep in your own bed. It should be an advantage at home. That’s one of the first things you look at. How come we’re not playing better when we have the advantage against the other team? We get to wake up in the morning and we’re in familiar territory. All of that is stuff to think about.”

“There’s nothing magic about the bye week. This was very concerning and very humbling. … We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Jones was asked about the in-season coaching change he made in 2010: “And I won’t be making any others during the season.” (Jon Machota)

When asked about the Cowboys’ possible plans ahead of the November 5 trade deadline, Jones said they will not be active in the trade market and won’t be making any changes at head coach or coordinator, per Dianna Russini.

Eagles

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith has confidence in QB Jalen Hurts and the offense and said they just need to get into a rhythm faster.

“It’s just all about getting into rhythm—we’re struggling with that right now,” Smith said, via Albert Breer of SI. “That’s a big focus right now. We know we have to be better in that aspect, and we have to keep chipping away at it every day.”

There was a moment in Week 6 where it looked like Eagles HC Nick Sirianni assumed defensive play-calling duties from DC Vic Fangio. Fangio clarified what occurred in Sunday’s game, pointing out Sirianni was making sure people were aware of a check-down on a third down: “It wasn’t a defensive call. It was just a situational thing where he just said, ‘Hey, be alert for this.’ He didn’t call a defense…It was just when they had the ball near midfield, and it was 3rd-and-long. He said, ‘Hey, be alert that they may check it down’ or something. ‘They are trying to get in field goal range.’ …They ended up getting more than I would have liked to see them get. But it was inconsequential what he said.” (Zach Berman)