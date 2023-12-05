Week 14 NFL Playoff-Clinching Scenarios

Week 17  Playoff Scenarios:

DALLAS COWBOYS (9-3) vs. Philadelphia (10-2); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Dallas clinches playoff berth with:

  1. DAL win + MIN loss or tie + GB loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss or tie + DET win or tie + LAR loss or tie (as long as GB and MIN both don’t tie) OR
  1. DAL win + MIN loss or tie + GB loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss or tie + DET win or tie + NO loss or tie (as long as GB and MIN both don’t tie) OR
  2. DAL win + MIN loss or tie + GB loss or tie + SEA loss + TB tie + DET win or tie (as long as GB and MIN both don’t tie)

 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (10-2) at Dallas (9-3); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC​

Philadelphia clinches playoff berth with:

  1. PHI win + SEA loss or tie OR
  2. PHI win + LAR loss or tie OR
  3. PHI win + GB loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR
  4. PHI win + GB loss or tie + DET loss OR
  5. PHI tie + LAR loss + SEA loss OR
  6. PHI tie + LAR loss + MIN loss or tie OR
  7. PHI tie + LAR loss + GB loss or tie OR
  8. PHI tie + SEA loss + MIN loss or tie OR
  9. PHI tie + SEA loss + GB loss or tie OR
  10. PHI tie + MIN loss + GB loss

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (9-3) vs. Seattle (6-6); Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

San Francisco clinches playoff berth with:

  1. SF win + GB loss OR
  2. SF win + MIN loss OR
  3. SF win + GB tie + MIN tie

