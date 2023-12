Week 15 NFL Playoff-Clinching Scenarios

AFC

CLINCHED: None

BALTIMORE RAVENS (10-3) at Jacksonville (8-5); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:

BAL win + DEN loss or tie + BUF loss or tie OR BAL win + DEN loss or tie + CLE loss or tie OR BAL win + DEN loss or tie + PIT loss or tie OR BAL win + DEN loss or tie + HOU loss or tie OR BAL win + BUF loss or tie + CLE loss or tie OR BAL win + BUF loss or tie + PIT loss or tie OR BAL win + BUF loss or tie + HOU loss or tie OR BAL win + CLE loss or tie + PIT-IND tie OR BAL win + HOU loss or tie + PIT-IND tie

NOTE – Several additional scenarios involving a Baltimore tie and combination of other teams losing or tying would also clinch a Ravens playoff berth.

NFC

CLINCHED: San Francisco 49ers (10-3) – playoff berth

DALLAS COWBOYS (10-3) at Buffalo (7-6); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Dallas clinches playoff berth with:

DAL win or tie OR LAR loss or tie + SEA loss or tie OR GB loss + LAR loss or tie + ATL loss or tie OR GB loss + ATL loss or tie + SEA loss or tie OR GB loss + ATL loss or tie + DET win or tie OR TB loss + MIN loss or tie + LAR loss or tie OR TB loss + MIN loss or tie + SEA loss or tie OR TB loss + MIN loss or tie + DET win or tie OR TB loss + SF win or tie + DET win or tie OR TB loss + DET win or tie + LAR loss or tie OR TB-GB tie + LAR loss or tie OR TB-GB tie + SEA loss or tie OR TB-GB tie + DET win or tie OR SEA loss or tie + MIN loss + DAL clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over ATL

DETROIT LIONS (9-4) vs. Denver (7-6); Saturday night, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFLN

Detroit clinches playoff berth with:

DET win + SEA loss or tie + GB loss or tie OR DET win + SEA loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR DET win + SEA loss or tie + LAR loss or tie OR DET win + LAR loss or tie + MIN loss or tie + TB loss OR DET win + LAR loss or tie + ATL loss or tie + GB loss OR DET win + LAR loss or tie + MIN loss or tie + ATL loss or tie OR DET win + GB-TB tie + LAR loss or tie OR DET tie + TB loss + SEA loss + LAR loss OR DET tie + GB loss + SEA loss + LAR loss OR DET tie + LAR loss + SEA loss + ATL loss OR DET tie + GB loss + SEA loss + ATL loss or tie OR DET tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + LAR loss OR DET tie + GB loss + LAR loss + ATL loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR DET tie + GB-TB tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + LAR tie OR DET tie + GB-TB tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + ATL loss or tie OR DET tie + GB-TB tie + MIN loss + LAR loss + ATL loss or tie

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (10-3) at Seattle (6-7); Monday night, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Philadelphia clinches playoff berth with:

PHI win or tie OR GB loss + ATL loss or tie + LAR loss or tie OR GB loss + ATL loss or tie + SF win or tie + DET win OR TB loss + MIN loss or tie + LAR loss or tie OR TB loss + MIN loss or tie + SF win or tie + DET win OR MIN loss or tie + ATL loss or tie + LAR loss or tie OR MIN loss or tie + ATL loss or tie + SF win or tie + DET win OR TB-GB tie + LAR loss or tie OR TB-GB tie + SF win or tie + DET win

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (10-3) at Arizona (3-10); Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

San Francisco clinches NFC West division title with:

SF win or tie OR LAR loss or tie