Will Levis To Colts Reportedly Gaining ‘Bit Of Buzz Leaguewide’

In an appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes there’s some buzz building about the Colts and Kentucky QB Will Levis with just under a month to go until the draft.

“Will Levis and the Colts, there is a little bit of buzz leaguewide about that pairing at No. 4 overall. I texted with Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, who coached Levis for a few years with the Wildcats, he said, ‘I can just say the Colts have done their homework on Levis’ and left it at that,” Fowler said, via Bleacher Report.

Fowler adds based on his conversations with other teams, Levis is believed to check a lot of boxes that the Colts are looking for. They are widely expected to take a quarterback with the No. 4 pick but barring a surprise won’t have a chance at either Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud or Alabama’s Bryce Young.

“He fits the prototype of what the Colts have typically liked in a quarterback. They like that big, sturdy, pocket-passer. So, he’s got that in spades,” Fowler said. “He’s not for everybody. Not every team has loved his makeup or the way he plays, but he’s got a lot of supporters as well.”

Although the consensus has him as a rung below the top prospects, there have been reports that Levis has huge fans in some NFL buildings. He’s expected to be a first-round pick and could go in the top five or ten picks.

Levis, 23, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 3 quarterback and No. 13 overall player. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL QB Jay Cutler. During his college career at both Penn State and Kentucky, Levis completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 5,876 yards passing, 46 touchdowns and 25 interceptions over the course of four seasons and 38 games. He also rushed for 742 yards and 17 touchdowns.