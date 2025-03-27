Win Totals For All 32 NFL Teams

With the biggest moves of free agency behind us, a clearer picture of what each team is going to look like in 2025 has emerged. With that, BetOnline has released the first win totals of the season.

While it’s entirely too early to truly know where these teams stand with so much off-season left, we’ll take a look at each team’s current win total for the upcoming season anyway and see if it makes sense.

Here’s a look at every team’s win total for the 2025 season as of late March, sorted highest to lowest.

Philadelphia Eagles – 11.5

Coming off a Super Bowl win, it’s no surprise the Eagles are one of four teams tied for the highest win total for the 2025 season. They did lose Josh Sweat and Milton Williams in free agency, but they were able to retain Zack Baun and make other smaller moves to reload their depth. With the strong offense returning in full and most of the defensive starters back, the Eagles should be near the top of the NFL again next year.

Kansas City Chiefs – 11.5

The Chiefs couldn’t complete the three-peat and probably shouldn’t have the highest line heading into the new season, but they went under the 12-win mark just once since Patrick Mahomes became the starter with 11 wins exactly. They managed to keep G Trey Smith but traded G Joe Thuney, creating more questions on the offensive line. Regardless, 11 wins seem like the floor for this group if Mahomes stays healthy, making this line probably a game too low.

Buffalo Bills – 11.5

Buffalo’s big offseason moves came in the form of extensions for current players, but they did add some potential pass rush flair by signing DE Joey Bosa. Since 2020, the Bills haven’t had less than 11 wins and had 13 wins in three of those seasons. Their recent history might suggest the line could be a game higher, but with the likely improvements to the rest of the division, 11.5 feels like the right number for now.

Baltimore Ravens – 11.5

The Ravens haven’t had a massive offseason, but they’ve made great moves to retain an already talented group. They went over this mark each of the last two years but also missed the two years prior. Although Pittsburgh and Cleveland don’t have certain quarterback situations as of now, the AFC North has a reputation for being one of the more competitive divisions in the league. This line is doable if they stay healthy, but recent history suggests the line makes sense where it’s set now.

Cincinnati Bengals – 10.5

Cincinnati has made headlines this offseason after giving WRs Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase massive extensions. However, the draft will be crucial to find defensive upgrades that can help a group that was one of the league’s worst a year ago. Since 2021, the Bengals have only gone over this won total once and have failed to reach 10 wins in each of the last two seasons. While they should have no issue competing for a playoff spot, they will need to find multiple defensive contributors in the draft to go over this line.

Washington Commanders – 10.5

The Commanders were the feel-good story of 2024 after going from the No. 2 overall pick to the NFC Championship game with a 12-win season. They did not let last year’s success stop them from upgrading the roster, however, as they traded for WR Deebo Samuel and OT Laremy Tunsil while signing DT Javon Kinlaw to replace Jonathan Allen. The one-season sample size makes this line very appropriate, but they can pass this mark should things go as they expect.

Detroit Lions – 10.5

Detroit has won 27 of 34 regular-season games over the last two seasons but doesn’t have the highest line in the league after a disappointing finish to the 2024 season. The slight concern with the Lions comes from losing both coordinators in Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson. Philadelphia was the last successful team to have to replace both coordinators, and it led to a slight down year. The talented roster makes this line very achievable, but it will be interesting to see how the team transitions with an altered coaching staff under HC Dan Campbell.

San Francisco 49ers – 10.5

San Francisco is coming off a down year, winning less than 10 games for just the second time since 2019. Due to a pending extension for QB Brock Purdy, the 49ers had to lose some key contributors to offset the massive cap increase coming relative to Purdy’s rookie deal. Nonetheless, the biggest contributors remain who have led this team to great successes recently. The loss of depth will make injuries harder to overcome and the line should probably be a game lower with all the roster turnover, but the 49ers should be in store for a bounce back.

Denver Broncos – 9.5

Heading into year two of the Bo Nix era, the Broncos have done a decent job making slight upgrades to a playoff team in 2024. With two other playoff contenders in the division and the sophomore slump potential from Nix on a very similar team, 9.5 wins seems like a perfect line for 2025. Denver is in line to have a similar season to a year ago, barring drastic changes from Nix’s performance.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 9.5

Tampa Bay has won 9 games each of the first two years with Baker Mayfield and even managed to get 10 wins a year ago. They retained most important contributors like Chris Godwin and are positioned for another solid year in the NFC South. It feels like another year where the Buccaneers will compete for a divisional championship while not quite being title contenders, making the 9.5 line perfect.

Green Bay Packers – 9.5

The Packers have won at least eight games every year with Matt LaFleur and have won nine games both years with Jordan Love starting. They didn’t make any massive moves in free agency outside of G Aaron Banks but retained a lot of a team that won 11 games last season. Although they play in the tough NFC North, eight to nine wins feels like their floor, making the 9.5 line feel a bit on the low end.

Los Angeles Rams – 9.5

Since the arrival of Matthew Stafford, the Rams have won 10 or more games in three of four years. The only miss came the year the Super Bowl win where Stafford only played nine games and the roster saw massive changes on defense. Los Angeles’s defense was led by young contributors such as Braden Fiske and Jared Verse a year ago and should only get better with time. Should Stafford finish the year mostly healthy, the Rams feel very likely to surpass nine wins after doing so following a year that had constant change.

Houston Texans – 9.5

Houston won their division with another 10-win season despite a slight step back from QB C.J. Stroud and the offense as a whole. That offense lost WR Stefon Diggs in free agency and will be without WR Tank Dell for an extended period, while they are also revamping an underwhelming offensive line group. It’s hard to imagine the offensive line playing much worse in 2025, and the weak division makes this line perfect for a Texans team poised to compete for a third-straight AFC South title.

Chicago Bears – 8.5

It’s a new era in Chicago with HC Ben Johnson, who has inflated their line to 8.5 wins despite not passing this mark since 2018. The anticipation that Johnson will help QB Caleb Williams take another step in year two, paired with a solid defense has the hype high for the Bears for a second-straight off-season. Williams’ development was hindered due to constant change in his rookie year, but projecting them to win nine games as of now is assuming significant improvement everywhere. While the Bears are likely to take a step in the right direction under Johnson, the line feels a bit high considering their division and lack of track record.

Arizona Cardinals – 8.5

Arizona finished 8-9 in the first full year of QB Kyler Murray with HC Jonathan Gannon. They did well minimizing significant losses and got pass-rushing help in DE Josh Sweat, which should help make 2024 a repeatable result. If WR Marvin Harrison Jr. makes the leap many are expecting, it would not be surprising to see Murray level up some and lead the team past the 8.5 win mark. This line feels perfect for where the Cardinals are right now.

Los Angeles Chargers – 8.5

The first year of the Jim Harbaugh era was a success, as the Chargers won 11 games for the first time with QB Justin Herbert. Since 2021, the only year the Chargers didn’t reach nine wins was in 2023, when the defense was atrocious and QB Easton Stick drew four starts. They did see some defensive players leave in free agency, but nothing that should derail an entire season. As the team continues to improve under Harbaugh, the 8.5 line seems low even in a competitive AFC West.

Dallas Cowboys – 8.5

The Cowboys played most of 2024 without QB Dak Prescott but changed to HC Brian Schottenheimer this offseason and lost contributors who haven’t been replaced. Although they won 12 games every year from 2021 to 2023 with some of the same core, the coaching change and continued cost-cutting make 8.5 wins feel like an appropriate line for Dallas.

Miami Dolphins – 8.5

In the three years under HC Mike McDaniel, Miami has won at least eight games every year and covered every year but 2024. Much of the failures of 2024 can be chalked up to injuries to QB Tua Tagovailoa and WR Tyreek Hill, but it’s not safe to assume Tagovailoa’s health and Hill is only getting older. At full health, eight wins feels close to their floor, but the question marks about Tagovailoa’s availability coupled with the loss of S Jevon Holland makes this line reasonable.

Seattle Seahawks – 8.5

Seattle won 10 games in the first year under HC Mike Macdonald, but things will look different in 2025. They traded QB Geno Smith and signed QB Sam Darnold while trading WR D.K. Metcalf and releasing WR Tyler Lockett to sign WR Cooper Kupp. The offensive line remains an issue that needs to be addressed in the draft, especially considering Darnold’s struggles against pressure a year ago. This line seems right after a solid first year in the Macondald era, with some question marks about a changed roster.

Pittsburgh Steelers – 8.5

The Steelers have never been under .500 under HC Mike Tomlin and have won nine or more games all but once since 2014. Tomlin is perhaps the best floor raiser in the entire sport and has displayed such with a variety of different types of rosters. Pittsburgh added WR D.K. Metcalf in the offseason but lost both quarterbacks from last season. Assuming they do sign QB Aaron Rodgers, getting nine wins is very realistic, but the current question about the position makes this line fair.

Minnesota Vikings – 8.5

The Vikings stunned the world last year and finished 14-3 behind a career resurgence from QB Sam Darnold. After deciding to move forward with QB J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota was able to use that money to upgrade the roster more, specifically on the interior offensive line. The only year HC Kevin O’Connell missed this mark with the Vikings was in 2023, when four different players started at quarterback. If McCarthy can recover well and stay healthy this year, the Vikings should have little issue reaching nine wins.

Atlanta Falcons – 7.5

The Falcons reached nine wins in HC Raheem Morris’ first season despite the change at quarterback that came earlier than expected. Losing DT Grady Jarrett will hurt a front that wasn’t tremendous to begin with, but Atlanta’s offense could take another step with a full offseason with QB Michael Penix Jr. as the starter. In a weak division, this line feels manageable if Penix can replicate his late-season success, but the sample size is so small that this line is reasonable.

New England Patriots – 7.5

New England has had one of the noisiest off-seasons, hiring HC Mike Vrabel and signing free agent DT Milton Williams and WR Stefon Diggs among others. Second-year QB Drake Maye is highly regarded and expected to take a leap in year two, which explains why the line has ballooned to 7.5 wins after having just eight wins in the last two seasons. Vrabel is a floor raiser, and all signs point toward this being a solid line. However, doubling a win total in one year is a tall task for anyone, even someone proven like Vrabel.

Jacksonville Jaguars – 7

The Jaguars underwent massive changes this offseason after an underwhelming 4-13 season. They made changes to the coaching staff and GM while also overhauling a decent amount of the roster. With pieces like QB Trevor Lawrence, WR Brian Thomas Jr. and DE Josh Hines-Allen, the talent foundation is there for them to return to playoff form under a new regime. However, the massive question marks with how everything will come together make this line a tad higher than it probably should be.

Indianapolis Colts – 6.5

Heading into year three of the Shane Steichen era, the Colts haven’t had less than eight wins in each of his first two years. There are some question marks at quarterback as Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson will battle for the starting job, and they did lose key interior linemen in Will Fries and Ryan Kelly. However, Indianapolis plays in one of the worst divisions in the league and has had a strong floor with Steichen. This team isn’t likely to have a massive season without a huge leap from Richardson, but recent history suggests this line should probably be a game higher.

Carolina Panthers – 6.5

Since drafting QB Bryce Young two years ago, Carolina has won just seven games, including a 5-12 record in 2024. However, the second half of last season was very inspiring as Carolina put up tough performances against some of the NFL’s elites behind some career-best football from Young. The Panthers did well at retaining key contributors this offseason and should continue their ascension this season in a weak NFC South division, making 6.5 wins a good line for them.

New York Giants – 5.5

Since HC Brian Daboll took over, 2024 was the only season the Giants missed this line with one of the most unstable quarterback rooms in the NFL. While they aren’t going to have the most quarterback talent in 2025, having veterans Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson should give them somewhat of a constant that lacked greatly a year ago. There isn’t a ton to get excited about New York big-picture-wise for this season, but it wouldn’t be too surprising to see this group get at least six wins.

New York Jets – 5.5

New HC Aaron Glenn and QB Justin Fields will lead the next era of Jets football in 2025. The team greatly underachieved in 2024 and won just five games despite the talent on the roster. This offseason saw a purge of some of that talent on the roster, losing WR Davante Adams, OLB Haason Reddick, CB D.J. Reed and DT Javon Kinlaw, amongst others. While they are tied for the second-lowest line in the league, it feels too high at 5.5 and should be a league-worst, barring a fantastic draft class.

Las Vegas Raiders – 5.5

The Raiders won just four games in 2024, leading to massive changes in the offseason, such as the hiring of HC Pete Carroll and the trade for QB Geno Smith. The roster is far from perfect, and they compete in a tough division with three playoff-caliber teams, which suppresses their line. However, Carroll is very likely to raise the group’s floor, and the quarterback position is undeniably upgraded from the last few seasons. The talent on the team makes this line sensible, but the changes made could allow Las Vegas to reach six wins.

New Orleans Saints – 5.5

New Orleans didn’t have much cap space to make any splashy moves to upgrade the roster for first-year HC Kellen Moore. The roster doesn’t stand out at any particular position and feels like a group that could see similar results from a year ago unless Moore can elevate the team’s performance. With talent that looks very similar to the team that won five games a year ago, the unknown with a new coach and the competition in the division, 5.5 is a reasonable line for the Saints.

Tennessee Titans – 5.5

The first year of the Brian Callahan era saw the Titans end with a 3-14 record, which gave them the top overall pick. Many assume Miami QB Cam Ward will be the pick for the Titans, instilling hope for some that they can have a quick turnaround similar to Washington in 2024. Ward has some elite traits, but he doesn’t seem like the type of prospect who will come in and have a transcendent rookie year that can completely change the franchise’s trajectory. The potential with the quarterback position will keep this from being the lowest line in the league. Still, Tennessee will likely go under, barring a tremendous season from a rookie signal caller.

Cleveland Browns – 4.5

The talent on most of the roster is not what you would think for a team with a 4.5 win total, but it makes much more sense when you notice Kenny Pickett is the only quarterback on the roster at the moment. If Cleveland takes a quarterback No. 2 overall or finds a way to get Falcons QB Kirk Cousins, they should not be the lowest total in the league. Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski won seven games in each of his last four seasons with Cleveland before 2024 when seemingly everything went wrong. However, the current possibility that the team enters the season with Pickett and someone like Carson Wentz as their quarterback options makes this line understandable for the time being.