Xavien Howard ‘Would Love’ To Play For Texans

According to NFL.com’s Kevin Patra, former Dolphins CB Xavien Howard “would love” to play for his hometown Texans.

Howard was born in Houston and went to Wheatley High School in Houston. He also stayed in state for college by attending Baylor in Waco, Texas.

Howard, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $6,128,038 rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $1,285,641 for the 2019 season when he agreed to a five-year, $76.5 million extension that included $46 million guaranteed with Miami.

Howard had three years remaining on this contract and was set to make a base salary of $12,975,000 for the 2022 season when he agreed to a new five-year, $90 million extension.

The Dolphins are expected to designate him as a post-June 1 release.

In 2023, Howard appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and recorded 45 tackles, one interception and 12 pass defenses.

