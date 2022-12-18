Zach Wilson Likely To Start Thursday For Jets In Place Of Mike White (Ribs)

According to Ian Rapoport, Jets QB Mike White is slated to miss multiple games with his rib injury, which means QB Zach Wilson will have multiple starts to try and win his job back.

Rapoport says White has fractured three ribs between either side of his rib cage. Those injuries were discovered upon further examination even though White re-entered the game after getting hurt.

Doctors were unwilling to clear White to play this week and Rapoport notes the short turnaround to the Jets’ next game in Week 16 on Thursday night against the Jaguars will also be hard for White to clear.

New York’s next game after that is on New Year’s Day against the Seahawks.

Wilson, 23, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent League selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

In 2022, Wilson has appeared in seven games for the Jets and completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 1,279 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

White, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Dallas, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2019.

White signed on to the Jets’ practice squad soon after and has been on and off of their roster ever since. He re-signed with the Jets as a restricted free agent this past offseason on the original-round tender worth $2.54 million.

He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, White has appeared in three games for the Jets and completed 80-129 pass attempts (62 percent) for 952 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s added nine yards rushing on six attempts and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Jets quarterback situation as the news is available.