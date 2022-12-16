Zach Wilson Starting For Jets After Doctors Won’t Clear Mike White

Adam Schefter reports that Jets doctors will not clear QB Mike White for contact, which means Zach Wilson will draw the start for New York against the Lions on Sunday.

Schefter says that White wanted to play and has practiced but Jets doctors are not signing off on him playing this week.

White is dealing with a rib injury that he suffered last week. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution right after the game, but was able to travel with the team back home.

All indications have been that White would suit up this week, so this comes as a pretty big surprise.

Some had wondered whether we’d even see Wilson start another game for the Jets this season, but it looks like he’ll get an opportunity after all.

Wilson, 23, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent League selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

In 2022, Wilson has appeared in seven games for the Jets and completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 1,279 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.