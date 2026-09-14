Zay Flowers’ Hamstring Injury Not Considered Serious

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Ravens WR Zay Flowers suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s game against the Colts that is not considered serious.

Rapooport adds Flowers will have an MRI and believes he would have returned if it was a playoff game. As of now, Rapoport says Flowers is considered day-to-day heading into more testing.

Flowers, 25, was a three-year starter at Boston College who earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2020 and 2022. He was also a third-team selection in 2021.

The Ravens selected him with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $15,159,137 contract that included an $8,024,827 signing bonus.

Flowers was entering the fourth year of that deal when the Ravens exercised his fifth-year option for the 2027 season worth $27.298 million fully guaranteed. He signed a four-year, $140 million extension with the Ravens ahead of the 2026 season.

In 2025, Flowers appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 86 receptions for 1,211 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2026, Flowers has appeared in one game for the Ravens and caught five passes for 150 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Flowers as the news becomes available.