Ravens WR Ja’Kobi Lane Believed To Have Fractured Wrist

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the “initial diagnosis” for Ravens rookie WR Ja’Kobi Lane is that he suffered a fractured wrist in the team’s win over the Colts.

Garafolo says the plan from here is that Lane will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the issue, but it seems like he’ll miss time.

Fractures typically require 6-8 weeks to heal properly, so it’s possible he could be headed to injured reserve.

Lane, 24, was selected with the No. 80 overall pick in the third round of the 2026 draft by the Ravens. He signed a four-year, $7,029,080 rookie contract that includes $1,572,056 fully guaranteed.

For his college career at USC, Lane appeared in 30 games and caught 99 passes for 1,363 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns over the course of three seasons.